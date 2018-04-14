Clear
Swamp Stomp race celebrates 23rd year

Getting down in the dirt, all for some exercise.

Posted: Sat Apr 14 15:44:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 14 15:44:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

annual "swamp stomp" -- hosted by the wabash valley road runners. its a five-mile run and four mile walk for all ages. despite the rainy weather -- organizers say they had a great turn out! "it's such a great group of people. we have three to four hundred members. they're obviously very very positive people and they don't care if it's raining a little bit." money raised will go toward local high school running programs and scholarships. organizers say it will also help with upkeep on local trails. rain couldn't stop people from beautifying
More rain on the way tonight, cooler air for the end of the weekend.
