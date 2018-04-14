Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Celebrating a passion for science with Wabash Valley March for Science

Celebrating a love of science.

Posted: Sat Apr 14 15:43:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 14 15:43:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for Celebrating a passion for science with Wabash Valley March for Science

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for science-vo off top you're looking at the "wabash valley march for science". it started at the fountain at indiana state university and continued through downtown terre haute. speakers -- the public and multiple organizations were there to participate. today's rally was about sharing the impact of science in the community. "science is a big part of my life. i have a passion for it, and that's one of those things that we're trying to express to the public, that science is so important." signs were made and held during the march... afterwards -- the public was invited to learn more about science. [b10]swamp stomp run-wipe vo folks got dirty to help out high school athletes today! it was part
Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Zionsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 47°
More rain on the way tonight, cooler air for the end of the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It