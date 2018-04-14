Speech to Text for Celebrating a passion for science with Wabash Valley March for Science

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for science-vo off top you're looking at the "wabash valley march for science". it started at the fountain at indiana state university and continued through downtown terre haute. speakers -- the public and multiple organizations were there to participate. today's rally was about sharing the impact of science in the community. "science is a big part of my life. i have a passion for it, and that's one of those things that we're trying to express to the public, that science is so important." signs were made and held during the march... afterwards -- the public was invited to learn more about science. [b10]swamp stomp run-wipe vo folks got dirty to help out high school athletes today! it was part