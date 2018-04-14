Speech to Text for Union Hospital host community baby shower for expecting mothers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all they need to start this new journey. news 10s garrett brown joins us now in the studio. he has more on how a baby shower is not only helping -- but educating parents. . baby showers are events usually held with close friends and family. but many local doctors decided to put a spin on this gathering. using it as a way to educate and possibly save lives. though it was cold and soggy outside-- that didnt stop expecting mothers from coming to union hospital saturday. mothers like monica bryant who is thirty four weeks pregnant. "i think its awesome. i didn't even know they did things like this so when i heard about it i thought it was pretty cool." shes talking about the union hospital community baby shower. it was a free event for the community to come and learn some tips when it comes to their newborns. valuable information that could prevent infant mortality. "terre haute is one of the highest areas in indiana with marion county and gary being higher than us but we're really trying to address that issue here right now because of that." there were twenty five vendors at the event to aid these future mothers. there was hands on training on how to properly put your child to sleep-- and a birth demostration. but this event isnt just for future mothers -- rather anyone wishing to know how to properly take care of an infant. "its an opportunity to educate the public and not only moms and dads but grandmas, grandpas, aunts and uncles on things like safe sleep. you know they all have a hand sometimes in watching babies so its important they learn that knowledge." even though parents will learn many lessons with experience-- this will be a baby shower many first time moms will never forget. "i'm just nervous as a first time mom that yeah this is going to be so helpful to me." union hospital also holds various other mother training classes through out the year. if you would like to learn more go to our website at wthitv.com. back to you. an e-coli