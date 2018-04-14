Clear
Pedestrian fatally struck in Sullivan County crash

Officials say a pedestrian is dead after being struck in an early morning crash.

sullivan county. it happened just before 4 this morning on us 4-1- -- near farmersburg. the sheriff's office says a semi -- driven by gordon smith from tennessee -- was going south. that's when police say he hit a pedestrian. smith told police he did not see the person. officials say the pedestrian died at the scene. their name is not being released. police say smith was "not" intoxicated and there were no indicators of foul play. we've been spoiled with the warmer temperatures...
More rain on the way tonight, cooler air for the end of the weekend.
