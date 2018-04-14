Speech to Text for Pedestrian fatally struck in Sullivan County crash

sullivan county. it happened just before 4 this morning on us 4-1- -- near farmersburg. the sheriff's office says a semi -- driven by gordon smith from tennessee -- was going south. that's when police say he hit a pedestrian. smith told police he did not see the person. officials say the pedestrian died at the scene. their name is not being released. police say smith was "not" intoxicated and there were no indicators of foul play.