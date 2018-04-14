Clear

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Rain is in the forecast for the weekend, bringing cooler temperatures by monday.

Posted: Sat Apr 14 06:28:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 14 06:28:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today showers and thunderstorms will take over, and we'll have breezy conditions too. temperatures getting to 69 today. tonight more showers and thunderstorms are the story, with temperatures dropping to 48 overnight. then tomorrow, expect more rain with showers gradually slowing down as the day goes on. temperatures tomorrow a little cooler, getting to 53. expect the sun to come back out late monday.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Windy with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

