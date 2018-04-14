Speech to Text for ISU baseball beats Illinois State

the season the sycamore have fallen on hard times... indiana state has dropped six of their last eight... isu friday night opened a three-game mvc home series against illinois state ... hayden jake-ohh rips a ball that's just fair inside the third base bag for an rbi double to give the good guys a two-nothing lead in the fourth.... tyler ward on the mound for isu, the sycamores ace freezes the batter on the off speed pitch to end the fifth... ward went seven innings, allowing just two runs... jake-ohh up again in the fifth....the isu catcher getting playing time because max wright is out with an injury and it might be hard for mitch hannahs to get jake-ohh back out of the lineup... he singles home another run, he's batting 600 in limited playing time this year ... isu wins five-two.... sycamores improve to three and four in the mvc... tonight