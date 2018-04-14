Speech to Text for TH South softball beats Sullivan

straight... the lady braves visited sullivan, in a swing for the cure contest.... top third....terre haute south with one on and one out..... sullivan centerfielder asia povlin makes a great running catch and fires to first for the inning ending double play... fifth inning....taylor ellis gets one just pass by the hustling povlin in right center for an rbi double.... south goes up three-nothing... caroline jones homered in the sixth, her mom asked if i got it...i missed because i was taking a bathroom break.. caroline helps me out in the seventh going hard again, helps me make mama jones happy ....caroline finished with two homers and four rbi... terre haute south freshman lauren sackett showed why she's already committed to notre dame... she tossed a complete game shutout, her 12th strike out on the night ends the game... terre haute south wins nine-nothing, lady braves have won a season-high three straight...