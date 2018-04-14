Speech to Text for Weather Impact on Fishing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fish. storm team 10's brady harp joins us now with more on how weather can impact your next fishing trip. the wabash valley's most experienced fishermen can tell you that the weather can have a major impact on how successful a fishing trip can be. i talked to one fisherman with the vigo county parks department to find out what weather fish like the best. adam grossman: "for me personally if i'm going to go bass fishing i like to see an overcast day with chop on the water maybe a little wind maybe right before a cold front a little bit of mist and a little bit of rain." area fisherman say different fish like different types of weather but there can be some overlap. experts say when the air pressure drops - fish start biting. grossman: "fish most generally speaking bite the best when the pressure is lowering or steady rather than rising so you want to get ahead of this cold front or fish between fronts right after a front is sometimes not the best time to go fishing." air pressure drops commonly right before a rain or storm - then the temeprature drops. air pressure rises as the weather gets nicer. area fisherman say some of most succesful fishing trips can happen right before a rain or major temperature change. grossman: "the general rule of thumb is you want the barometric pressure to be steady or falling - not rising." while the fish themselves may not care about the low pressure - they may absolutely care about the rain low pressure brings to the wabash valley. grossman: "when water flows across the ground in brings in worms other things that come to the surface during these events that encourages a feeding frenzy if you will and other oppurtunities the fish don't otherwise have." grossman says even though the conditions might not be perfect - don't rule out a fishing trip anyway. he says he sees sometimes still sees success on days where the conditions are all "wrong." april 21st is a free fishing day in indiana. you do not need a fishing license on this day and can fish in public water. back to you. now to the weather department... what are we looking at for tonight... and the rest of the week here's a look at numbers as we go