Railroad Grant Program

avoid trains... you could get stuck at fewer railroad crossings thanks to a state grant program. indiana communites can apply for help with overpass and similar projects. news 10's heather good is live in terre haute with more on the program and who could benefit. many local drivers say they are frustrated with so many railroad crossings and trains blocking their way. but now a hundred and twenty-five million dollars is up for grabs... and community leaders hope they can secure a portion of that money to make traveling a little easier. covered: donald richards, driver says, "clearly it's a major inconvenience. the quality of life would improve if we could do something about the problem." drivers say they are often "railroaded" at this intersection of 19th and margaret. work is already underway to build an overpass here. but thanks to a new state grant program. terre haute city engineers can dream about the next big project... this railroad crossing at 8th and 13th. donald richards, driver says, "that would sound like a really important one. i've been stuck at that particular intersection many times and the delays there are just absurd." terre haute was just one community represented at this indiana department of transportation meeting earlier this week. officials gathered to learn more about the funding program called local trax. it's a grant matching program. one hundred and twenty-five million dollars is available to cities and towns. local governments -- like terre haute -- would only need to come up with 20 percent of the total cost of a contruction project. it's something the city engineer says they plan to pursue... but there is obviously no guarantee the city would be awarded the grant. drivers say... they hope to keep overpass projects moving... so they can keep moving too. donald richards, driver says, "let's go for it. if our portion of it is only twenty percent, let's try to get some of that money." applications for this program are due august 31st. community leaders can attend another meeting in vincenness on april 20th to learn more. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10.