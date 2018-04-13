Speech to Text for Love Wabash Valley

the otter creek fire department is currently working "to create a change" -- all by using social media.. news 10's kylee stewart is live from the otter creek fire house.. she explains more on this new effort.. the otter creek fire deparment is saving lives and spreading positivity.. one hashtag at a time! the department posted on its facebook page last month.. stating they wanted others to share positive things happening in the community.. lieutenant josh craft came up with the hashtag.. "love wabash valley" hoping to out-weigh the negative posts we see every day. "turning things around and making things a more positive environment. it starts with your own community and then it gets infectious and then it hopefully grows out to be nationwide." friday i stopped by indiana state university to see what students were posting about. nyla bass says her timeline is usually filled with negativity. "saying nasty rude comments and just being all around rude and mean to each other." another student says we should try to look past the negative .. by seeing more positive posts. "i think it makes a big difference what we allow ourselves to see on social media." the fire department is asking for you to post the good things.. and use the hashtag. but -- the posts don't just have to be about you! "good things that you see other people doing. anything that could shine a positive light on anything that people do day to day." bass says she may be the one to start the trend.. "say like i saw a good deed in the community or i did a good deed.. maybe then i'll use it." craft just hopes it will bring the community closer. "we just want to bring our community together and stop the division. and just try to make it a happier, more positive place to live." now it's your turn! the department is asking everyone to start sharing positive stories on social media.. while using the hashtag "love wabash valley"! they're also inviting the community to come join them at their upcoming events .. we'll have all the information on our website at wthi tv dot com reporting live at the fire deparment.. i'm kylee stewart.. news 10.