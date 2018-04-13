Speech to Text for Todd Young makes a stop in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to be made on each level of government. that's to ensure hoosiers have a chance to beat drug addiction. senator young visited harsha behavioral center in terre haute this morning. he took a tour of the facility and participated in a discussion about opioid treatments. senator young says there is great leadership in the community. he wants to find ways to help with funding. 20:50:13 "there's some creative things we might be able to do that actually would save taxpayer's money while helping more people and i'm exploring some of these policy solutions." the senator says dealing with the drug crisis is a priority. he also made a stop at indiana state university for the inauguration of doctor deborah curtis. firefighters are known for saving