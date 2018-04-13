Speech to Text for Early voting in Knox County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tuesday may 8th. early voting started this week in the state. so, we wanted to see how things are going in knox county. news 10s garrett brown was in the southern bureau today. he joins us now in the studio to explain what he learned. all year the county clerks office works to ensure everyone gets their voices heard. but, sometimes people are busy on election day and can't get to the polls. that's why some decided to cast their ballot in the opening days of early voting. stephen ditsler and his wife came to the knox county courthouse friday. ditsler has lived in knox county for sixty three years. he takes pride in voting. "we're both retired so we wouldn't have any trouble voting at the regular time but we voted early last year so we consider it a nice thing when we did work or if it's a nice day." the clerks office has a few extra employees to help run early voting. knox county clerk terri allen has been working for months to get ready for this election. she feels this primary election might see lower numbers compared to the last election. "oh i think it will definitely be lower cause we always have a bigger turnout during the presidential election." "so far roughly seventy people have walked down that hallway to vote early but they're expecting roughly six hundred people to vote before the primary election. they've also sent out 600 mail in ballots that they hope to see mailed back to them." "they like to wait till the last minute. we'll get them back the day of the election or the day before and they'll walk in and say we'll i didn't know if i'd changed my mind so then its just waiting." as for ditsler he just hopes everyone will exercise their rights to vote. whether it be early voting, mail in ballot or on election day. "i would just like to see everybody go vote this year. i'm mean it's a privilege we're not all that busy where we cant vote. go do it. you owe it to your country and your town." early voting in knox county will take place until may 7th at noon. there are also be open for voting on the saturdays of april 28th and may 5th before the election. back to you. an immunization grant will help keep vigo county families healthy.