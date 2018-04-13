Speech to Text for Friday Early Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of control and spread very quickly...... causing lots of unintended damage. remember, when it's this windy like today, it's never a good idea to start even a small brush fire...because it could get out of control before you know it. tonight a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. low around 60. south wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. saturday showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. high near 72. south wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. saturday night showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. cloudy, with a low around 46. south southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. low around 60. south wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. saturday showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. high near 72. south wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. saturday night showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. cloudy, with a low around 46. south southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. and then.. there were "4"! that's right.. only "4"-local restaurants move on today.. in our quest "to crown the 20-18