Clear

ISU's president has inauguration

ISU's president has inauguration

Posted: Fri Apr 13 15:09:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 13 15:09:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for ISU's president has inauguration

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

inaugurated "doctor deborah curtis". she began her career as a sycamore at the beginning of the year.. but "the pomp and circumstance" took place this afternoon at hulman center. "today".. she received "her official medallion". she also had an opportunity to address the campus. "doctor curtis" is the school's 1st ever female president. "doctor curtis" replaces "doct daniel bradley". we have "new information" to share with you.. in the
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Windy with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It