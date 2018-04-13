Speech to Text for ISU's president has inauguration

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

inaugurated "doctor deborah curtis". she began her career as a sycamore at the beginning of the year.. but "the pomp and circumstance" took place this afternoon at hulman center. "today".. she received "her official medallion". she also had an opportunity to address the campus. "doctor curtis" is the school's 1st ever female president. "doctor curtis" replaces "doct daniel bradley". we have "new information" to share with you.. in the