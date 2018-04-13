Clear

Chris McKinney arrested

Posted: Fri Apr 13 15:06:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 13 15:06:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

a church pastor.. after they say he confronted an officer in a parking lot. "chris mckinney" is free on bon "this afternoon". he'll be back in court on wednesday.. to face "3"-counts "of resisting law enforcement". "a sheriff's deputy said".. "mckinney" confronted him in a parking lot "early thursday morning". deputies followed "mckinney" to his home .. where they say "things escalated". "mckinney" was briefly hospitalized prior to going to jail. "a special prosecutor" has been assigned to this case. [b8]avenue crash-vo "a serious traffic accident" on terre haute's north-side.
