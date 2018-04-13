Clear

Christopher Schatz change of plea

Christopher Schatz change of plea

Posted: Fri Apr 13 15:06:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 13 15:06:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Christopher Schatz change of plea

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in court this morning.."chris topher schatz" changed his plea "to guilty". "news 10" was in the courtroom for this new development. this change of plea means.. he could now face a minimum of "45"-years behind bars. /// "this case" dates back to may 20-17. "police say".. that's when they found "john d. lowe" dead in his apartment "in decker". "schatz" is related to the victim. he will return to court "to hear his sentence" "next month" "vigo county deputies".. arrest
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Windy with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It