Speech to Text for Terre Haute students prepare for international competition in California

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

their eyes on one prize! and... we're not talking about graduation. they're competiting against schools all around the world... with "fuel-efficient cars". students even build the cars from scratch. news 10's kiley thomas caught up with the team -- as they prepare for next week's competition. she joins us live to explain. ////////// they call themselves the "super-mileage club". let me tell you -- this is an impressive group of students here at terre haute south high school. the goal is to build a car that is "eco-friendly". they use this device to measure the amount of gas in their car. this year -- their car can race miles.... with only a few drops of gasoline. they're ready to face off against some of the best teams in the world! maverick magil knows a lesson or two about hard work. "it's amazing to see what can come from just a drawing on a computer or a drawing on a piece of paper" turning in the hours.. "during school and after school" for a beauty... "and whenever there are two hour delays we come in early" like this! "both these cars started from nothing.. so we've built them completely from the ground up" about 10 students at terre haute south are the "brains" behind the operation. from crafting the engine to tightening a screw.. "these tires can't touch the side there" every move matters. that's because teams can only race.. after passing a "rigorous" safety inspection. "there's a whole lot more than what it looks to be. there's a lot of computer design that goes into it to see the aerodynamics of the car" magil will quickly tell you it's tough work. but even more difficult.. "esp when you're strapped in with a seat belt.. it's pretty tight" is fitting inside! despite the tight quarters -- magil is ready to hit the tracks next weekend. competiting against some of brightest in the world at shell's eco- marathon competition in california. "400 to 600 miles to the gallon with this car.. which is great compared to my 10 mile per gallon truck right there" this senior would love to take the top prize. but his real idea of first place.. is building a legacy with his team. today -- they're shipping their two cars to california. that's where the international competition is held. next weekend -- is when the race starts. we will keep you udpated on how they place. live -- kt news 10. get ready to spend more to see america's national parks. the