Friday Morning Forecast

Friday: Breezy and warm with clouds moving in. High: 76° Friday night: Becoming cloudy. Windy and mild with a chance of storms developing overnight. Low: 61° Saturday: Scattered showers and storms possible. Windy. High: 71°

Posted: Fri Apr 13 04:52:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 13 04:54:03 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Windy with scattered storms.
