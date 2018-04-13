Speech to Text for TH South baseball beats Sullivan

arrows ran into a buzz saw tonight... the arrows visited terre haute south... bases loaded in the first for brayton reed ....he drives a single to left to give terre haute south a two-one lead.... braves not done in the inning....caleb gonser up....the junior looking for his first varsity hit and he gets that plus his first varsity homer as well....how about that ... gonser goes bye-bye ....a three-run shot ....south would score seven times in the first inning.. sullivan was playing catch up after that ....third inning chris taylor gets one by the south right fielder ....with taylor's speed that an easy stand up triple...he score two batters later... but it wouldn't be enough....terre haute south wins big, 14-2 in five innings...the arrows suffer their first loss of the season.... ryleigh scott had a great softball career at terre haute north