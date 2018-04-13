Speech to Text for Tornado Demonstration at Dixie Bee

learning about how tornadoes are formed. it was part of a fun outdoor science class at dixie bee elementary school. storm team 10's brady harp was there and joins us with more. it's called a "tornado in a box." i witnessed students learning about energy by seeing a tornado form in a small space. students say learning about science in this way is sometimes more beneficial than reading it in a book. joseph robertson: "very educational and there's some things that i didn't know which is surprising because i'm very very smart." 5th grader joseph was even impressed by seeing a small tornado form in a box at dixe bee elementary school. the demonstration was part of a travelling science program organized by duke energy and i-u-p-u-i. organizers say it's important to get young children learning about energy and how it can impact the world around them - like creating severe weather. sam ansaldi: "it's very relevant at any age or at any grade. the further you go up the more disconnected kids get from science so you want to keep them interested from a young age and a young grade." part of the lesson was getting kids thinking about how to harness energy from nature. students were told about different ways to get valuable resources like electricity. ansaldi: "non traditional energy sources instead of say harnessing solar energy from the sun or wind energy from your gentle breeze, we are looking at the concept of harnessing energy from natural disasters like tornadoes, hurricanes, tsunamis. no scientist has been able to capture the raw energy of a tornado - yet. brady: "people are still trying to figure it out, maybe you'll figure it out." robertson: "i might. that would be cool." there will be another demonstration at dixie bee tomorrow. the program is free and interested teachers can reach out to schedule a visit.