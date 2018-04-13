Riverfront Lofts update

Clear
is nearing completion. tonight, news 10 got an inside look at the riverfront lofts project. what you're seeing is the former icon building. there was a special tour this evening. "core redevelopment" is building 166 units through the 20-million dollar renovation project. the property is located along the river in terre haute. we look for old buildings, vacant buildings, buildings that may be torn down, and that's what this was. /splice/ it's a concrete building poured in place, it's got a sawtooth roof, and the roof itself was poured in place. "riverfront lofts" should be ready for move-in by august of this year. we have a note for property owners in vigo
