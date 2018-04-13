Speech to Text for Eva Kor on the incidents in Syria

out about the atrocities in syria. speaking about her upcoming terre haute documentary premiere... we asked kor about her unique perspective on the situation. news 10's heather good joins us now in the studio with more. eva kor fittingly hosted today's press conference on holocaust remembrance day. six million jews ... and many millions more died during the dark period of history. but kor says killings just as evil are happening right now in syria. covered: eva kor says, "people today are fighting for the freedoms we so easily forget that we have." speaking at a press conference about her new documentary "eva"... holocaust survivor eva kor took some time to share her thoughts on suspected chemical attacks in syria. eva kor says, "can you imagine? we are in 2018. it's against the law to use poison gas. covered: i want to know who on earth in this world is willing to stand up and vote for poison gas." kor says she has been closely following developments from syria... and has taken to social media to call on the president... as well as russian and syrian leadership... to stop the killing. eva kor says, "i have tweeted one tweet the picture of the graveyard of genocides covered: and it has of course holocaust, darfur, rwanda, bosnia and i said, well, i guess syria will be added to that gravesite of genocides." kor says she believes every person has the right to live free and happy.