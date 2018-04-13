Speech to Text for Bicknell Police Officers arrested

investigation into a southern indiana police officer. officers arrested kevin carroll this afternoon. indiana state police told news 10 the investigation started in march. they received information carroll might have compromised operations. police said carroll shared information about drug operations, putting officers at risk. tonight, he is out of jail on bond. he faces charges of misconduct and criminal recklessness.