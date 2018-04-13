Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bicknell Police Officers arrested

Bicknell Police Officers arrested

Posted: Thu Apr 12 19:22:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 12 19:22:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Bicknell Police Officers arrested

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

investigation into a southern indiana police officer. officers arrested kevin carroll this afternoon. indiana state police told news 10 the investigation started in march. they received information carroll might have compromised operations. police said carroll shared information about drug operations, putting officers at risk. tonight, he is out of jail on bond. he faces charges of misconduct and criminal recklessness. [b5]syria latest-vo president donald trump has not yet made a
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Zionsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It