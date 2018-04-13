Speech to Text for Ryleigh Scott having big freshman season at Purdue

level with purdue.... purdue knew when they got ryleigh scott they landed a special one .... coach: ryleigh is small in stature, but big in confidence. 40 games into her college career and the freshman has emerged as one of the boilermakers top players this season .... ryleigh: huge adjustment. a lot of people don't see the work you put in on our own time. 6 am workouts. rough but worth it. scott's tremendous work ethic and talent has landed her a starting spot in the outfield in every boilers game this year .....ryleigh has been a hard out at the plate... she leads the boilermakers in batting average, hits and stolen bases..... the terre haute native has become someone purdue counts on! it coach: we love how she leads the team on defense, leads the team offensively. she's just an all around scrappy player that's a gamer and really steps up... ryleigh think i deserve it. my hard work is paying off. iu's best player from last season in juwan morgan is