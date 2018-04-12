Clear
Taya Kyle in Terre Haute

Posted: Thu Apr 12 15:28:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 12 15:28:45 PDT 2018
she hope it'll help others find strength. she spoke today at the indiana theatre. the "wabash valley base community council" hosted this event. her husband -- chris kyle -- was a u-s navy seal sniper". he was also the subject of the movie american sniper. she says soldiers need to have a place in civilian life when they return home from duty. 19:06:39 "sometimes we have a tendency to look at people in uniform and think that they're just the uniform and there is so much more to them and they can really be valuable assets to businesses." she says she hopes people know there is help when they come home. [c3]dixie bee elem tornado demonstration-vo off top area students are getting an inside-look at
Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
