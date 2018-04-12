Clear
Decker Fire Victim names released

Decker Fire Victim names released

Posted: Thu Apr 12 15:27:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 12 15:27:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

update to a story we first brought you at the top of the hour... we now know the names of two people killed in a house fire in knox county. just moments ago ... the knox county coroner's office told news 10 the victims are bobbie horrall, and his wife, marilyn. the fire remains under investigation.
