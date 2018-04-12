Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Arts Illiana Grants

Arts Illiana Grants

Posted: Thu Apr 12 15:26:02 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 12 15:26:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Arts Illiana Grants

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

city of terre haute and arts illiana announced the "20--18 city arts grant awards." mayor duke bennett presented checks to "nine" non-profit organizations. these grants are given in an effort to recognize the impact of art in the wabash valley. the "swope art museum" is very excited about getting 3- thousand dollars. it really means a lot to our organization. a lot of us are working together to work onquality of place initiatives. there are two catergories -- arts programming, and arts projects. a public panel reviewed the applications last month. a former standout softball star in the valley is shining at
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Zionsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It