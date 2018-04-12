Clear
WVCF Grant Awards

Posted: Thu Apr 12 15:25:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 12 15:25:21 PDT 2018
Christopher Essex

more money in their accounts tonight. today, the wabash valley community foundation distributed its grants for the spring. the group gave out more than 120 thousand dollars this morning. these recipients all perform services that improve vigo county, and surrounding areas. one of them is "world gospel church" in vigo county. it received 10-thousand dollars for its community garden. workers there, say the money means a lot. 09:24:23,19 "it was a long process, but we were excited because we got accepted to re-submit so we were excited whenever we got the news." to see a list of all the recipients and the amounts they received, go to our website.. wthitv.com. other groups received grants today to boost the arts in the community. the
Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
