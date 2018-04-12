Clear
Bridges out of Poverty training

Posted: Thu Apr 12 15:23:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 12 15:23:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

indiana. groups are working to help those families. "bridges out of poverty" training started today in vermillion county. this morning's session focused on how to better communicate with people living in poverty. people from different professional backgrounds were there. the goal is to start conversations about bridging gaps. everything, as far as education the courts . and everything about our laws and our procedures are based on middle class ways of doing things. and all that is fine, but people look at things differently from poverty, as well as from wealth. the purdue extension office is putting together the two-day workshop. it will continue tomorrow. holocaust survivor eva kor has talked a
