Speech to Text for Telecom Week in the Wabash Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

they're being honored for "national public safety telecommunicators week".. and many right here in vigo county are celebrating.. news 10's kylee stewart is live at the vigo county security center. vigo county dispatch runs out of the building. she joins us now live with more.. kylee... many people across the nation are taking the time to thank dedicated safety personnel.. all because they work hard to save lives... every year in april.. those who fight to save our lives are honored. but the focus on responders this week are 9-1-1 dispatchers .. they're often heard.. as the first voice to respond to a 9- 1-1 call. "they're the actual first first responders. they're the first person that takes the call. they answer all the information. they provide the information to police, fire and ems. for those guys to respond on the streets." but those same responders are rarely seen. and they aren't just taking one call.. "it's not only that call that we're taking care of. it's multiple calls at the same time." vickie oster has worked for vigo county 9-1-1 for over 20 years.. she says the job is stressful.. and you have to be a quick thinker.. sending the correct responding agency where it needs to go. with lives depending on each phone call. "for all the men and women that do this job because not everyone can do this job." another dispatcher says this week makes her hard work feel appreciated. "to be recognized for something that we rarely get any kind of recognition for is very nice. it's rewarding to have somebody say thank you." the week honors all public safety personnel across the nation.. as they all work to create a better and safer world. reporting live in vigo county.. i'm kylee stewart.. news 10. thanks kylee... a nice day in the weather department.. spring seems like it's