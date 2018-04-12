Clear
Thursday Early Forecast

Posted: Thu Apr 12 15:01:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 12 15:01:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

to 16 mph. friday partly sunny, with a high near 74. breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. friday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. south wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. low around 57. south wind 14 to 16 mph.
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Zionsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

