Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Moon Lite Drive In

Moon Lite Drive In

Posted: Thu Apr 12 14:57:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 12 14:57:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Moon Lite Drive In

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

-coming drive-in movie theater .. as it now "has a name"! welcome to"the moon lite drive-in theater". you can also check them out "on facebook". "the outdoor theater" is locate near lafayette and park avenues in north terre haute. "if" all goes as planned.. "the owners" hope to have the theater up-and-running "by this summer". "a southern indiana officer".. finds himself
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Zionsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It