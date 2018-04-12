Clear
Clinton Free Library Boxes

Posted: Thu Apr 12 14:56:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 12 14:56:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

clinton public library".. recently teamed-up "with south vermillion high school". "students" from the buildings trades and arts classes.. designed, constructed, and decorated these library boxes. "the concept" is simple. "if" you see one of these boxes around town.. you can leave a book.. or, take a book. "the idea" is to encourage more people to read. /////// [e2]clinton free library boxes-sot vo ////// "it's free to the public. it's take one, give one. if they have some they want to donate - wonderfule. if they just want to take one and read, even better." ////// "the library boxes" will be placed throughout the city of clinton and surrounding areas. "the clinton optimist club" and "the tri kappa beta nu chapter" helped fund the project. "progress continues" at an up-and
Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
