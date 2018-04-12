Speech to Text for Vigo County History Center at ISU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is prepping "for a new home"! they're doing it .. by unveiling "some very interesting exhibits". "today".. we stoppe by the campus of indiana state university. that's where "vigo county's historical society" was showing-off those exhibits. they've partnered with i-s-u's tech and history departments. one of the exhibits explains "the history of duke energy". we spoke with the i-s-u grad students who created that display. "they say".. they're glad to be part of vigo county history. ///// [c3]vigo county history center unveiling-sot vo 10:02:40,14 ////// "being able to leverage isu's ability to produce something like this that's going to help give out knowledge to students at the museum is something i'm very excited and happy to be able to work on" //////// these exhibits will eventually make their way "to the new vigo county history center" on wabash avenue.. once it's completed. [c4]weather tease-wxctr the only challenge for us today weatherwise