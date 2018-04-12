Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Autism Group marks Autism Awareness Month

Autism Group marks Autism Awareness Month

Posted: Thu Apr 12 14:53:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 12 14:53:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Autism Group marks Autism Awareness Month

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when it comes to autism. "april" is "autism awareness month". by definition.. "autism" is a complex developmental disability. however.. folks at "central elementary school" in clinton.. "are doing their part" to prove just how "unique" each child living with autism is. proving it's more about "the able".. not "the label". ////// [b20]autism group at central-sot ////// "my biggest goal for my students that come through my classroom is independence. being able to be independent and be accepted within our community for who they are and how special and unique they are." //////// a "be unique display" can be found on the corner of 9th and vine streets.. just outside of the central playground. and.. to learn more "about autism awareness month".. we've made it easy for you. just head on over to our web site "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com". "today".. marks "the big
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Zionsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It