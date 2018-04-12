Speech to Text for Mass Casualty Drill in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

many times. we're talking about "an active shooter situation". "today".. "nursing students" "indiana state university" and "ivy tech" experienced what a disaster like this could look like. "it's a mass casuality drill" hosted by "union" and "regiona hospitals". "the training" may look elaborate. "but professors say".. this a lesson that cannot be taught in a textbook. and many nursing students agree.. this training is extremely valuable. /////// [b18]mass casualty drill-sot vo ////// "i hope other people get experience out of it. i want to see what happens if it was going to be a situation like this.. i hope to be in the er so i think it will be good for me" //////// "mass shootings" are un-predictable. "and professors say".. preparations "like the drill exercised today" gives students an edge.. "if" they ever have to experience this type of emergency.