Mass Casualty Drill in Terre Haute

Posted: Thu Apr 12 14:52:19 PDT 2018
many times. we're talking about "an active shooter situation". "today".. "nursing students" "indiana state university" and "ivy tech" experienced what a disaster like this could look like. "it's a mass casuality drill" hosted by "union" and "regiona hospitals". "the training" may look elaborate. "but professors say".. this a lesson that cannot be taught in a textbook. and many nursing students agree.. this training is extremely valuable. /////// [b18]mass casualty drill-sot vo ////// "i hope other people get experience out of it. i want to see what happens if it was going to be a situation like this.. i hope to be in the er so i think it will be good for me" //////// "mass shootings" are un-predictable. "and professors say".. preparations "like the drill exercised today" gives students an edge.. "if" they ever have to experience this type of emergency. [b19]autism group at central-vo spreading awareness and acceptance..
Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
