Speech to Text for Candles Museum on the new Eva Film

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sister, miriam, went through at the hands of dr. josef mengele. she's best known for having the heart to forgive what's happened, including forgiving dr. mengele himself. it's the period in her life in between those events that's not as well known. that's where film maker and former indy star journalist ted green comes into play. he wanted to explore this part of eva's life. tens of thousands of miles later and after hours of interviews with scores of people, he came up with "eva," film playing at tilson auditorium this weeeknd. "the time right here in terre haute that tested and challenged her, and i would say nearly broke her, but instead laid the groundwork for that forgiveness, healing and compassion that it turned her into." "i love this home. i consider it my home, but it's a provincial community that was not very welcoming to a funny-sounding person with a lot of baggage, and the baggage became a nightmare for 11 years." and there's so much more to this story, and the film captures it all. you can see it this saturday at tilson auditorium. tickets are available at the isu box office or ticketmaster. we also spoke with eva about what's been going on recently in syria. news 10's heather good will bring you this story tonight on news 10