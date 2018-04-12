Speech to Text for Decker double fatal fire

it's thursday, april 12th. "a community is in mourning".. after hearing the news "of a fatal fire". this is "our top story" for you at this "5"-o'clock hour. "firefighters" responded to the home "early this morning". when they arrived on the scene.. it was engulfed in flames "the fire" happened "near beal road" "in decker township" that's in knox county. the house was located "near west 6th street". "news 10" confirmed before noon today. the fire claimed "2"- lives. autopsies were scheduled to take place this afternoon. as of air time, "the results of those autopsies" have yet to be released. also, officials are "not" releasing any names.. pending the notification of family. news 10's "garrett brown" was on the scene of this fire this morning.. and explains more. //////// crews from the vincennes, johnson and decker township fire departments were called out to this little homestead early thursday. crews fought this fire all morning. including rex deckerthe fire chief of decker township. "we were paged out at five thirty this morning. the first people to arrive said it was pretty much engulfed by the time they arrived." after hours of digging fire crews received more bad news. they found two bodies near the front of the house. knox county coroner brian hagen was called to the scene as the property became taped off. hagen said they were going to have to wait for autopsy results before releasing the victims' names. "it's a very rare occasion down here at least for house fires. you know, its going to be a loss." the house destroyed by the fire sat alone out in these country roads. but these fire fighters know this tragedy will affect the decker chapel community for years to come. in decker, garrett brown new's 10. //////// "news 10" will continue to brin you "new details".. once they become available. "breaking news at this hour".. as