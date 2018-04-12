Speech to Text for Deadly house fire in Knox County

we are following breaking news. that's as -- we are learning more about an early morning house fire in knox county. emergency crews arrived to this location -- to find a house completely on fire. this is a map of that area. it happened... near west 6th street. that's near beal road in -- "decker township." news 10's garrett brown has been there all morning long. he just spoke with the cororner -- who's on scene. garrett -- what can you tell us ??? //////////// yes melissa -- i have been here at the scene behind me since "9" this morning. but crews have been fighting the flames eariler than that. but now we can report this was a fatal fire. //////// the call first came in around 5:30 this morning. crews from the vincennes township, decker township and johnson township fire department was on scene. as well as the knox conty sheriffs office. the knox county coroner brian hagen did comfirm two unidentified bodies were found in the house. hangen says their identity is still to be determined at this time following examination. as for the fire i talked to rex decker who was one of the leading figherfighters on the scene who said -- there is nothing new to add at this time reguarding the fire. information is little known at this time. but stay tuned to news 10 throughout the day for more details as it develops. reporting live in decker im news 10 garrett brown. back to you.