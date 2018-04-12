Speech to Text for Inflammation of the colon

"well hi, this is dr sharma. i'm a board certified gastroenterolo gist. colitis means inflammation of the colon. colitis can happen from either infection, but could also be a sign of chron's disease or ulcerative colitis. now what is chron's disease? what is ulcerative colitis? it means that your body is attacking the colon. it's an autoimmune condition where your body has turned against itself, has turned against the colon. so if you're suffering from chron's disease, or ulcerative colitis, you will suffer from diarrhea, bloating, gas, abdominal pain, blood in the stools, weight loss, anemia, and you just don't feel good. if you have any of those symptoms where you think you may have chron's disease, or ulcerative colitis, we can help you. we are here for you, and my friendly staff is on standby call us, anytime. the best way to reach us is to call our friendly staff at 812-814-3417, you can also visit our website to learn more about our practice."