Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Inflammation of the colon

Knowing the difference of chron's disease, or ulcerative colitis

Posted: Thu Apr 12 07:26:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 12 07:26:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Inflammation of the colon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"well hi, this is dr sharma. i'm a board certified gastroenterolo gist. colitis means inflammation of the colon. colitis can happen from either infection, but could also be a sign of chron's disease or ulcerative colitis. now what is chron's disease? what is ulcerative colitis? it means that your body is attacking the colon. it's an autoimmune condition where your body has turned against itself, has turned against the colon. so if you're suffering from chron's disease, or ulcerative colitis, you will suffer from diarrhea, bloating, gas, abdominal pain, blood in the stools, weight loss, anemia, and you just don't feel good. if you have any of those symptoms where you think you may have chron's disease, or ulcerative colitis, we can help you. we are here for you, and my friendly staff is on standby call us, anytime. the best way to reach us is to call our friendly staff at 812-814-3417, you can also visit our website to learn more about our practice." illinois health officials say -- three people are dead.... and
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Zionsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It