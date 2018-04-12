Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rubber Duck Regatta

Rubber Duck Regatta July 4th at Fairbanks park. Luck winners receive cash prizes.

Posted: Thu Apr 12 06:16:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 12 06:52:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Rubber Duck Regatta

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rubber duck regatta july 4th fairbanks park, south 1st street, terre haute join us as we release 15,000 rubber ducks into the wabash river for a race to the finish line. lucky winners receive great cash prizes. you need not be present to win. beginning april 16, you can purchase your ducks at catholic charities, 18th & poplar st., terre haute. you can also purchase ducks at adoption events across the community. 232-1447 wabashvalleyd uckregatt a.com. buell about the wabash valley rubber duck regatta july 4th fairbanks park, south 1st street, terre haute join us as we release 15,000 rubber ducks into the wabash river for a race to the finish line. lucky winners receive great cash prizes. you need not be present to win. beginning april 16, you can purchase your ducks at catholic charities, 18th & poplar st., terre haute. you can also purchase ducks at adoption events across the community. 232-1447 wabashvalleyd uckregatt a.com. a local teacher facing charges and suspended without pay. what we're learning
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Zionsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It