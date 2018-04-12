Speech to Text for Slow start to Sunday sales

can now include buying alcohol in stores. it's been "6" weeks since "governor eric holcomb" signed the bill into law. news 10's kiley thomas is live to break down how liquor stores are handling the change. liquor stores like "7th and 70 liquor" are now opening their doors on sundays. but it's the cold weather like this -- that seems to be haulting sales. "wayne bowan" -- has owned "7t and 70" liquor in terre haute for nearly "50"- years. he's not a "huge fan" of workin sundays. he says competition will keep their doors open. but it's the winter weather that's making it hard to evaluate the changes in sales. "a lot of our products are associated with the warmer season which we haven't gotten yet.. you know there's some gentlemen that come in, play 10 rounds of golf last year, they haven't played yet this year. so that plays an effect on this business too" bower tells me -- we need some consistent 70s for him to measure a change in sales. governor holcomb says businesses in state-line towns -- like terre haute -- should see a boost. that's because people will no longer need to make a run to illinois to buy alcohol on sundays. he says "6" weeks in to the new law -- it's still too early to measure changes in profit. he says the winter weather that's sticking around -- is causing "fluctuations" in sales he's hopeful that the extra day -- will soon mean extra customers. this is the first time in indiana's history alcohol can be sold in stores on sundays. the law says it can only be sold from "noon until 8 pm".