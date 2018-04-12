Speech to Text for Structure Fire in Knox County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fully involved house fire in decker, indiana. we got word of this fire at around six this morning. the fire is in the 5200 block of west sixth street near beal road. our media partner - wvut - reports power lines are down. we've also heard that people were trapped inside. news 10 has a crew headed to the scene. we'll bring you more information as soon as we get it. [j2]taylor dunham charged folo 3-mug developing