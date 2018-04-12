Clear
Thursday Morning Forecast

Thursday: Mostly sunny, continued windy and even warmer. High: 75° Thursday night: Partly cloudy, continued breezy and really mild. Low: 55° Friday: Sunny first, with clouds increasing. Staying warm. High: 74°

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Zionsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
