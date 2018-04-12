Speech to Text for Thursday Morning Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the catch; it's going to be very windy. gusts today will blow into the 30s. mainly clear tonight, a low at 55. then, mixing sun and clouds for your friday a high at 74; still quite windy. there's a chance for showers and storms friday night; that'll last into the morning on saturday. we continue to cover the changing "top job" -- at the terre haute boys and girls club. board president "dave fredrick" tells news 10 -- that numbers - a high at 75. here's the catch; it's going to be very windy. gusts today will blow into the 30s. mainly clear tonight, a low at 55. then, mixing sun and clouds for your friday a high at 74; still quite windy. there's a chance for showers and storms friday night; that'll last into the morning on saturday. we continue to cover the changing "top job" -- at the numbers - a high at 75. here's the catch; it's going to be very windy. gusts today will blow into the 30s. mainly clear tonight, a low at 55. then, mixing sun and clouds for your friday a high at 74; still quite windy. there's a chance for showers and storms friday night; that'll last into the morning on saturday. we continue to cover the changing "top job" -- at the numbers - a high at 75. here's the catch; it's going to be very windy. gusts today will blow into the 30s. mainly clear tonight, a low at 55. then, mixing sun and clouds for your friday a high at 74; still quite windy. there's a chance for showers and storms friday night; that'll last into the morning on saturday. we continue to cover the changing "top job" -- at the numbers - a high at 75. here's the catch; it's going to be very windy. gusts today will blow into the 30s. mainly clear tonight, a low at 55. then, mixing sun and clouds for your friday a high at 74; still quite windy. there's a chance for showers and storms friday night; that'll