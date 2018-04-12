Speech to Text for ISU and Purdue split doubleheader

to indiana state softball games.. and today the former north vigo star goes against them for the first time in her career.. scott and the purdue boilermakers hosting isu in a doubleheader... scott slaps an rbi single to give the boilers a three-nothing lead in the second.. she had a big game, going two for four.. top five.. bailey martin gets the sycamores on the scoreboard with a shot to right-center, that's good for an rbi triple.. two batters later.. very first pitch.. amanda guercio smokes it over the left field fence for a two-run homer.. that ties the game at three .. the freshman had a career- high 3 rbis.... purdue would retake the lead in the bottom half of the inning and never give it back.... purdue takes game one of the doubleheader 8-6.. terre haute native ryleigh scott says it's nice to get a win over the hometown team. its nice to be around some of the people i grew up with. my mom played there. nice to beat them. the sycamores did battle back and take game two at purdue, 3-2 the final.. brooke mann homered in the victory to give i-s-u its first win over the boilers since 19-99.