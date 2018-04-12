Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

American Sniper at Indiana Theater

American Sniper at Indiana Theater

Posted: Wed Apr 11 20:19:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 11 20:19:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for American Sniper at Indiana Theater

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be speaking in terre haute tomorrow. ahead of that event, there was a special showing of "american sniper" tonight. the movie follows kyle. he was one of the deadliest marksman in the united states military. the wabash valley base community council is putting together both events. tomorrow, taya kyle will speak for an hour starting at 12-30 at the indiana theater. she will talk about her late husband, and their lives. tickets are $25-dollars. we've linked you to the site to buy them at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. [b17]tease 1-sot vo spring is here and it's almost time for mushroom
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Spring is here (briefly)
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It