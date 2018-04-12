Clear
Governor honors local businesses

Posted: Wed Apr 11 20:13:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 11 20:13:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of communities. today, indiana governor eric holcomb, honored "two" local businesses. they were both on-hand for the "governor's business awards ceremony." sycamore engineering, inc. received a "half a century business award." the company has been providing many different services since 19--60. the second honoree was terre haute savings bank. it received a "century business award." the chain has 8 locations in the area. these awards honor businesses with a minimum of 100, or 50, consecutive years of operation, with commitments to their communities.
