Speech to Text for Illinois working to help victims of sexual assault

to help victims of sexual assault. that's through a prospoal through lawmakers and the attorney general's office. the legislation turns to hospitals and its nurses to help provide a piece of mind for those needing help. news 10s alia blackburn joins us now in the studio... she has more on what this could mean for the future... illinois wants "more" nurses to be trained in sexual assault examinations. while most can agree that this resource is needed... some say the time frame to make it all happen -- is just not realistic. through the doors of an emergency room.. survivors of sexual assault can seek help ... "we did have several last year, more than usual." according to the illinois department of health... that's part of the nearly 4-thousand-500 people who sought e-r- treatment for sexual assault last year. registered nurses -- tabitha seaney and shelly hillard, think there's probably many more. "too many people are scared of the stigma, they just really honestly don't even know who to turn to." illinois house bill 52-45 is looking to change that. it would require hospitals to have a sexual assault nurse available within the first 90 minutes of the patient's arrival. nurses would have to be specially trained -- all by 20-23. but for smaller -- rural hospitals like crawford memorial -- administrators say training in such a short time frame is unrealistic. chief nursing officer -- tammy fralicker -- says training for a sexual assault nurse examiner takes about a year. being in a rural community -- she says the access to the hands-on training isn't always accessible. "you have to have that interaction with the patient in order to be able to become a competant sane nurse and we just dont have that available in this area." fralicker says crawford memorial has one "sane" nurse... and they plan to have more... while the work load could potentially increase with this proposal... "it's huge not just in the moment, but in their future to come." it's an increase they don't mind -- especially if it helps survivors regain their piece of mind. "i just wand to make the patient feel safe and give them their control back." according to the illinois general assembly website... house bill 52-45 is in the house and placed on the calendar for a 2nd reading. back to you.