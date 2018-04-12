Clear
West Vigo baseball beats GC

Vikings win 11-1.

Posted: Wed Apr 11 19:43:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 11 19:43:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

the vikings are undefeated.. and hoping to stay that way.. west vigo back at home tonight hosting greencastle in a conference matchup.. jake lautenschlager on the mound for the vikings and he had his usual stuff.. sits down the batter in to end the 3rd inning.. he gave up just one hit on the day.. bottom 3 now.. ryan brown singles through the infield and into right.. kaleb hannahs in to score.. brown had five r-b-i's .. west vigo rolls to an easy win.. 11-1 over greencastle in five innings. [e5]west vigo vs th north sb-vo over on the softball diamond.. west vigo
