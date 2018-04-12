Speech to Text for West Vigo baseball beats GC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the vikings are undefeated.. and hoping to stay that way.. west vigo back at home tonight hosting greencastle in a conference matchup.. jake lautenschlager on the mound for the vikings and he had his usual stuff.. sits down the batter in to end the 3rd inning.. he gave up just one hit on the day.. bottom 3 now.. ryan brown singles through the infield and into right.. kaleb hannahs in to score.. brown had five r-b-i's .. west vigo rolls to an easy win.. 11-1 over greencastle in five innings. [e5]west vigo vs th north sb-vo over on the softball diamond.. west vigo