Speech to Text for Work Zone Dangers and staying safe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

down and pay attention as road work ramps up this time of year. news 10's heather good is live in terre haute with more. we are in the middle of national work zone safety awareness week. better weather means drivers will see more signs like this one... road crew workers hope you take notice. it's a dangerous job. road construction workers like these... making repairs and directing traffic at the lyford y in vermillion county... put themselves in harms way. workers hope they have your attention as you drive by to avoid accidents. the indiana department of transportation is hosting work zone simulations across the state. one indiana construction worker says has seen what can happen... a semi hit his construction crew going 74 miles per hour on a highway. "after seeing one of the trucks land in the ditch, i wasn't sure about what had happened to him. and he was laying on the side of the road when we saw him. but he had gotten out of the truck alright." unfortunately... 29 people died in illinois work zone accidents last year... and 20 died in indiana. debbie calder, indot communications director, crawfordsville district says, "what is important to point out is four out of five people killed in work zones are people in the vehicles. they're passengers or the drivers. we want to keep, not only our workers that are standing out there, you know, inches from traffic, but the people that are in the vehicles as well." many of the accidents are rear end crashes. drivers are urged to slow down... keep a good distance between other cars and focus on the road. drivers face fines for speeding in work zones and jail time for hitting a construction worker. you can learn more about highway work zones in your area and get traffic alerts sent to your phone. we've got more information on our website... wthitv.com. live in terre haute with photojournalist marty ledbetter, heather good, news 10. warmer weather is near. and for many wabash valley folks, that